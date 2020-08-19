Celtic news: Hoops step up their scouting of gifted playmaker

Last year, Celtic were extremely close to completing the signing of a gifted Motherwell youngster, David Turnbull. Unfortunately, the now 21-year-old playmaker failed his medical exam due to a knee concern, sensationally collapsing the whole deal in the end.

It was seen as a huge blow for both parties and the youngster was devastated. Now, however, according to the latest information from The Scottish Sun, Neil Lennon is stepping up the Hoops’ scouting of Turnbull as his development continues.

Not only that but if his impressive comeback keeps on going, Celtic may very well make a fresh offer for the youngster and bring him to the club in the not so distant future.

Interestingly, Turnbull was exceptional in essentially every single game he played and started so far this season, including an incredible strike in the 2-2 home draw against Livingston. Of course, the Bhoys will face Motherwell and their young playmaker at Parkhead on August 30 and this will be another chance for Lennon to scout the player.

As things currently stand, however, they like what they’re seeing and a year after his dream of playing for Celtic was shattered, Turnbull may very well get his transfer after all.

The source doesn’t exactly say anything about the price or the negotiations that are bound to take place but it does seem like a real possibility further down the line.

Verdict

Turnbull was a great talent last year and he remains a great talent now. Needless to say, Celtic’s interest is not a surprise at all and can only grow as the 21-year-old keeps impressing the right people.

Of course, the clash at Parkhead at the end of the month could very well be his ‘trial’ with the Hoops. If he brings his A-game to the pitch then, there’s every chance Lennon will be ready to pull the trigger.