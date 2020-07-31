Celtic can land an Ajer successor with swoop for Mark McKenzie

Celtic’s chances of landing one of their reported transfer targets have been given a huge boost this week following remarks from the player himself…

What’s the word?

It is believed that the Scottish giants have been pursuing a deal for Philadelphia Union centre-back Mark McKenzie with the young American talent thought to be available for as little as £1m as per the Daily Mail, via The Sun.

The 21-year-old has spoken out about the mooted interest recently, he said: “As a kid, you dream of playing at the top clubs in the world. Playing in top leagues and in Champions League and whatnot. It’s always a blessing to be able to draw interest from clubs in Europe.”

Should Celtic swoop for Mark McKenzie?

100%! Vote No way Vote

His boss at the MLS outfit, Jim Curtin, has also commented on the speculation surrounding a number of his players, claiming that “there’s been a lot of interest from teams from overseas. Their talent is certainly there and, if they continue to play the way they do, I’m sure some real concrete offers will come in for them.”

Ajer successor

Neil Lennon lost Jozo Simunovic during the off-season and there could yet be further movement in the defensive ranks with Kristoffer Ajer regularly attracting interest – back in March, Celtic were rocked with a bombshell from his agent, who suggest that it was inevitable that the colossus departs Parkhead.

AC Milan are thought to be very keen on securing the Norwegian for around £20m.

Therefore, Nick Hammond has a task on his hands to find a new defender fast with the SPFL season resuming this weekend and he should really look no further than McKenzie.

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Ramon Vega Marc Rieper

Former Dundee boss Iain Munro who has worked within Union’s academy once described the one-time USA international as a “Rolls-Royce” of a player, claiming that he’s a “talented kid” with “great pace” and “athleticism”.

Although he’s some six inches shorter than Ajer, the need for a new centre-back should be top priority and someone of McKenzie’s mooted quality would certainly be an impressive deal to make – especially at £1m.

Hammond could make bags of profit on him in the future all whilst securing a stud that can herald the side to a tenth league title in a row.

AND in other news, Hammond’s latest transfer bid is an insult as prolific talisman slips from Lennon’s grasp…