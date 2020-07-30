Ivan Toney: Celtic’s transfer offer is an insult from Nick Hammond

Celtic are going to have to quit playing games if they are to land one of their sought-after transfer targets this summer.

What’s the word?

According to The Sun, the Scottish champions have seen a bid of £5m laughed away by Peterborough United for striker Ivan Toney and they’ve been fired a warning by director of football Barry Fry.

He’s told the Hoops to “get serious” over their star man as he could rake them serious profit in the future, adding: “They mentioned they may be selling one or two. I think they’re trying it on to try to get Toney cheap. Toney would be a revelation for Celtic, he’d be a star, for definite. He’d score 30 to 40 goals up there, he really would. Celtic will get £40-50m for him.”

It’s also claimed that Championship playoff finalists Brentford have tabled a £9m bid for the talisman.

Go all out

This should have alarm bells ringing in Hammond’s ears as the Bees’ offer is nearly double that of Celtic’s yet you can argue the Scottish giants are ten times the bigger outfit with them in the Champions League qualification stages this term.

Neil Lennon needs strength in depth as he aims for a tenth title in a row and adding an impressive second-fiddle to Odsonne Edouard would be key – or even as a replacement given the interest in Frenchman.

A £15m fee has been mooted as the League One outfit’s asking price, which is fair going considering he’s provided a whopping 26 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season, via Transfermarkt.

Former Posh boss Steve Evans lauded the 24-year-old as a “dream” to work due to his “phenomenal” work rate, which only emphasises why Hammond should fork out.

If Fry’s words ring true in the future, the Scottish giants would be getting a very prolific talisman and one that they could profit from substantially, it’s a no-brainer.

It would be a disaster to pass up such an opportunity, so it’s time for Celtic to put in a proper bid that’s much higher than their insulting lowball first attempt.

