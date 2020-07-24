Celtic need to clinch £15m “dream” as potential Edouard successor

Reported Celtic target Ivan Toney is nearing the exit door at Peterborough United so Nick Hammond and co will have to act quick if they are to land the impressive talisman.

What’s the word?

According to Posh chairman Barry Fry, the League One outfit have given another club permission to speak to the 24-year-old after they met their valuation.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, via the Daily Record, he also claimed to have warned the Scottish champions, he said: “It’s not Celtic but, out of courtesy, I let Celtic know what had happened. They asked to be kept informed and we informed them. I haven’t heard from them since then.”

The paper also suggests that their £15m valuation has shifted in the wake of the pandemic, but it remains to be seen what sort of fee they have indeed accepted this week.

Shades of Dembele

Neil Lennon could be in the market for a new striker for many reasons, but none more so than having an alternative to Odsonne Edouard, who is likely to be well sought-after when the transfer window opens next week.

The 27-goal striker has been linked to the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Lyon and Everton in recent months whilst there would have to be doubts about whether Leigh Griffiths, Patryk Klimala or Vakoun Bayo can step up to fill the void.

A move for Toney would make absolute sense, particularly as it would follow a previous strategy from the Hoops when they landed Moussa Dembele from Fulham.

The French powerhouse had just bagged 15 goals in the English second-flight before Brendan Rodgers pounced back in 2016.

Toney may be in the division below, but he’s being eyed up on the back of a whopping 26 goals for Posh – it’s no wonder his former manager Steve Bruce hailed him as a “dream” with “phenomenal” work rate.

Hammond needs to open the chequebook before it’s too late.

