Celtic plot cunning raid on cash-strapped Wigan for new Sinclair

Celtic are reportedly circling like vultures as Nick Hammond aims to raid Wigan Athletic this summer – one team’s loss is another team’s gain, right?

What’s the word?

According to the Daily Mail, the Scottish champions are one of several teams eyeing up a move for Latics winger Jamal Lowe this summer as the cash-strapped side face a battle to keep their best players post-administration.

Paul Cook’s men were slapped with a 12-point deduction and after Wednesday’s Championship conclusion, they have been relegated to League One. Another damaging blow to their chances.

Celtic face competition from both Millwall and Cardiff City, who could be playing Premier League football next season if things go their way in the playoffs.

Lowe price

The 26-year-old has been one of the shining lights for Wigan, providing six goals and five assists in 46 appearances – primarily from right-wing – via Transfermarkt.

With the League One newcomers struggling financially, it’s a perfect time to pounce as Celtic may be able to land Lowe on the cheap.

Noel Whelan told Football Insider earlier in the week that the winger would be available for a “bargain price” and also claimed that he’d be a great signing for the Hoops due to his “power, strength and pace”.

Whilst Lowe’s former chairman at Hampton and Richmond tipped him to go all the way to top back in 2016, lauding his “exceptional” season at the non-league outfit.

The move would certainly feel similar to that of Scott Sinclair back in 2016 as Celtic managed to clinch the Villa man for just £3m as they were relegated to the Championship.

Coincidentally, the veteran winger netted six times for Tim Sherwood’s side that campaign and is only two inches shorter than Lowe.

