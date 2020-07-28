Hammond could hand Celtic a shrewd alternative to Edouard

Celtic’s pursuit of a new striker has taken an intriguing twist over the weekend and it’s one that could see Neil Lennon’s side bolstered without having to pay a penny.

What’s the word?

According to former Hibs forward-turned-pundit Tam McManus, free-agent Steven Fletcher is keen on a move to Parkhead having moved back into the area following his exit from Sheffield Wednesday.

The 33-year-old veteran rejected the Owls’ offer of a new contract and departed Hillsborough at the end of June.

Whilst it is no secret that Lennon is on the hunt for options to bolster his frontline having been linked to Peterborough’s Ivan Toney, West Ham flop Albian Ajeti and Shon Weissman in recent months.

Edouard alternative?

The Hoops have some reliance on their French talisman after he provided 27 goals and 19 assists on the way to a ninth-straight league title, though such form has attracted the interest of Arsenal, Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City and Everton.

There are also doubts over the future of Leigh Griffiths with his professionalism the major sticking point.

A swoop for Fletcher could prove to be a touch of genius from Nick Hammond this summer. Despite nearly his mid-thirties, the target man is still as fit as ever and comes into the off-season on the back of an impressive 13 goals in a struggling Sheffield Wednesday side.

The Scotsman also started his career out at SPFL rivals Hibernian, so he’s no stranger to a move north of the border whilst he’s featured in Ligue 1 for Marseille and has been capped 33 times on the international stage.

Given the financial uncertainties of the transfer market post-pandemic, a free raid for Fletcher has all the hallmarks to be a masterstroke, especially as he’ll provide vital support to Eduoard as the club goes for ten-in-a-row.

