Celtic simply must avoid making a £5m mistake amid links to PL flop

Celtic have been linked with a rather puzzling move for a Premier League flop this week and it’s probably one Nick Hammond must avoid if he has any sense at all.

What’s the word?

According to Football Insider, the door has opened for the Scottish champions to sign West Ham forward Albian Ajeti in the summer with the east London club willing to accept an offer of £5m for him.

It’s also claimed that he could leave the Hammers on a season-long loan with his future in extreme doubt.

The report also suggests that the Hoops have opened talks over a potential deal with Neil Lennon in the market for a new striker to bolster his attacking armoury.

There are major doubts over Leigh Griffiths’ presence amongst the squad due to fitness and disciplinary issues occurring throughout pre-season.

Forward flop

However, if Hammond or Lennon thinks Ajeti is the right replacement for the 29-year-old, then they have another thing coming.

West Ham splashed £8m on him last summer and they already want to get rid? That says an awful lot for a start. When he’s been handed an opportunity, he’s failed to deliver.

The Swiss international has failed to score in 12 appearances for the club and he’s played merely four minutes since the Premier League’s restart last month, via Transfermarkt.

Moyes has pretty much slammed his chances of featuring again, he said: “I think he had a chance against Newport. Was it Newport he played? I think you had a chance to watch him in a few of those games.”

Newport are several divisions below West Ham. It speaks volumes.

Meanwhile, Griffiths, despite all of his baggage, still contributed nine goals in just 879 minutes of league action as Celtic won a ninth straight title.

Lennon is far better off putting his support behind the Scotsman instead of plumping for a player that’s struggled to cope with a big move.

