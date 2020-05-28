Celtic tipped to sign Jordon Ibe

Celtic have been tipped to sign an out-of-contract Premier League ace this summer.

In conversation with Football Insider, former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips hinted that the Scottish Premiership champions would be a good move for Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe, who has been previously linked with a move north of the border.

“Jordon has frustrated people. He has a load of talent but it has not quite worked out.

“He might go to Celtic, play week in, week out and winning football matches.

“It is amazing when you play for a side that is winning games you do not get as many injuries or pick up as many strains because you want to play every week.

“That could be a great move for him. Go and resurrect his career and show everyone what a top player he is.”

The 24-year-old has fallen out of favour under Eddie Howe this term having been restricted to a meagre four appearances in all competitions. In fact, he’s only been able to feature for 47 minutes in the Premier League all season, via Transfermarkt.

Should Lennon try to sign Jordon Ibe this summer?

Absolutely! Vote Absolutely not! Vote

Ibe’s career has never really been set alight following a £16m switch from Liverpool as he’s only managed to provide five goals and nine assists in 92 appearances for the Cherries.

The winger is to leave the club on July 1st even if the top-flight season resumes, thus making him readily available for Celtic.

How’s your Celtic knowledge? Always been a loyal fan? Well can you spot Stilian Petrov from John Hartson? Give it a go if you’re brave enough …

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Ramon Vega Marc Rieper

Though, it may be one to swerve given his lack of game time and mediocre returns in recent seasons, especially with Football Insider claiming that he’s on £40k-per-week.

AND in other news, Celtic fans want to sign loan star permanently…