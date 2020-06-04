Celtic eye Serie A man as Jozo Simunovic replacement

Celtic announced the departure of out-of-contract duo Johnny Hayes and Jozo Simunovic earlier this week with their manager Neil Lennon waxing lyrical about the pair.

He said: “Both leave Celtic as nine-in-a-row champions. It’s an achievement they richly deserve and something I know they will cherish dearly. I would like to sincerely thank both Jozo and Jonny, brilliant lads who have given their all to Celtic over a number of years.”

And it appears as if the Bhoys chief-in-command has already found a replacement for the Croatian centre-back – if fresh reports are to be believed.

According to The Herald, Celtic are monitoring Hellas Verona defender Pawel Dawidowicz to take Simunovic’s place as the main challenge to first-choice pairing Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien.

It’s claimed that the Hoops would need to ‘stump up some cash’ in order to lure him to Parkhead with a £1.4m being mentioned in the report.

The 6 foot 2 colossus is under contract for another two years at the Serie A outfit, where he has made just six starts for them this term. He’s also able to play in defensive akin to Ajer.

Per WhoScored, the Poland international has averaged 1.8 clearances, 1.8 aerial duels won and 1.1 tackles in his 14 total appearances.

Lennon decided to not take the option up on Simunovic for next season, meaning the Glasgow giants are certainly in need of adding some strength in depth in that department.

Whether that will be Dawidowicz remains to be seen.

