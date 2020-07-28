Celtic must steer clear of Ajeti amid transfer interest in 6 foot 3 colossus

Celtic could be sleepwalking into a disaster as they hone in on the loan signing of West Ham flop Albian Ajeti, even more so when there’s a far better option out there.

What’s the word?

According to German newspaper B. Z. Berlin, the Scottish champions are one of several clubs keen on Union striker Sebastian Andersson.

It’s claimed that the 6 foot 3 colossus has a release clause of just €5m (£4.5m), although there’s interest from the likes of Lille, who are looking to replace Victor Osimhen, recently-relegated Watford and Schalke 04, who have reportedly already engaged in talks.

Who would you rather sign?

Albian Ajeti Vote Sebastian Andersson Vote

They also hint that the decision is firmly with the 29-year-old to decide where his future lies – and staying in the capital isn’t out of the realms of possibility either.

Forget Ajeti

Sky Sports’ Anthony Joesph believes Ajeti will have a medical at Parkhead on Wednesday, which is a season-long loan with an £5m option to buy, but surely the SPFL giants are better off landing Andersson for that price?

The Swiss forward has struggled to adapt to the physicality in the Premier League despite playing in the Champions League for Basel and on the international stage in the past.

It’s not as if the Scottish top-flight is any less brutal – in fact, it’s probably even tougher, which only bolsters the claims for the Swedish battering ram instead.

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Ramon Vega Marc Rieper

The towering Berlin ace provided 13 goals and one assist in all competitions but more impressively, he won an average of 7.4 aerial duels per game, via WhoScored.

All 6 foot 5 of Kristoffer Ajer could only manage 3.3 per game in the Europa League this season.

Nick Hammond mustn’t flirt with making such a blunder over Ajeti – what is he going to offer that’s different to Odsonne Edouard or Leigh Griffiths? But in Andersson, the Hoops could have the second coming of Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink.

AND in other news, Celtic eyeing summer raid for one of USA’s ‘golden generation’…