Celtic signing Bartosz Berenszynski could hinder a Lennon favourite

Celtic chief Nick Hammond could be playing with fire if latest reports are to be believed…

What’s the word?

According to Italian newspaper Il Secolo XIX, the Scottish champions are keen on bolstering their defence with a swoop for Sampdoria right-back Bartosz Berenszynski.

It’s claimed that the Hoops along with Southampton and recently relegated AFC Bournemouth are monitoring the 28-year-old ahead of a possible move before the summer transfer window slams shut in October.

Whilst it remains to be seen how much he’d command, Transfermarkt currently value the Poland international at £5.4m.

Frimpong impact

The 22-cap full-back has been a regular in the Serie A this campaign where he has also featured in central defence, though his performances haven’t really been a standout.

Per WhoScored, Berenszynski has averaged 2.5 clearances, 1.9 tackles and 1.3 interceptions and only managed 0.5 crosses per appearance too.

This would suggest that he’d be a pretty solid addition but nothing spectacular, which poses the question – should he really be brought in to play above Jeremie Frimpong?

The teenage sensation has started all of the Bhoys’ three Premiership matches this campaign, which included a goal in the opener against Hamilton.

Neil Lennon is such a big fan of the Dutch youngster that he labelled him as “one of the best kids I’ve ever seen” before adding that he’s got “pace, power, end product” as per the BBC.

That is quite some statement considering the Hoops boss has overseen the development of Kieran Tierney and many others in over five seasons in charge of the club.

Therefore, Hammond would be sleepwalking into a disaster at Parkhead with a move for the Sampdoria ace. Other players can fill in at right-back if the young sensation ever needs a rest or is injured.

