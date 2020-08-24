Celtic are landing a bargain in Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull

Celtic are closing in on a new signing this week and if reports are to be believed, then it’s an absolute masterstroke from Nick Hammond…

What’s the word?

According to Football Insider, the Scottish champions are on the verge of clinching Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull after a long-term contract was agreed between the player and the club.

Do Celtic need David Turnbull?

Absolutely! Vote No way! Vote

It’s claimed that the Hoops have submitted a bid in excess of £2m to their SPFL rivals and hope to strike a deal out before the end of the week.

The 21-year-old signed a new deal back in March in order to maintain his value and very nearly became a Bhoys player last summer before his move collapsed after a medical.

Bargain hunters

Neil Lennon is landing one of the SPFL’s brightest young talents in Turnbull, so it’s no wonder he’s moving quick to secure him this time around with Tom Rogic heading out the exit door.

During the 2018/19 campaign, the Well playmaker provided 16 goals and seven assists but missed the majority of last season due to surgery.

Although he does seem to be back on track having averaged a whopping 3.6 key passes, 3.6 crosses and 3.4 shots per game in the opening five matches of this season (via WhoScored).

1 of 10 Who is Celtic's record transfer signing? Christopher Jullien Chris Sutton John Hartson Odsonne Edouard

It means he is averaging more critical passes than current number ten Ryan Christie as well as more crosses than both of Lennon’s first-choice full-backs.

The 2019 SFWA Young Player of the Year was described as an “elegant” player by Lennon last year while Hoops skipper Scott Brown believes he’s got the “winning mentality” and would be a “fantastic” addition.

In addition to that, Well legend James McFadden has claimed that Turnbull is a “special talent” who’s “technically gifted”.

Parkhead will clearly reap the rewards from this one for years to come going by the aforementioned endorsements, all for a little over £2m.

AND in other news, Celtic keen on signing former Premier League flop…