Celtic fans react to Ismaila Soro's birthday

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 8/5/2020 | 04:25pm

Celtic’s official Twitter account has wished one of their players a Happy Birthday, much to the amusement of some fans, who were left questioning who he even was.

Should Ismaila Soro get a run in the first team?

Yes please!

No thanks!

Who??

Ismaila Soro turned 22 on Thursday yet no one appears to know who the young midfielder even is.

He only joined the Glasgow giants back in January from Israeli Premier League outfit Bnei Yehuda, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal but is yet to feature for Neil Lennon’s first-team squad in any competitive fixture.

In fact, he’s only been named on the bench once and that was for their Scottish Cup tie with Clyde in February when Celtic ran out 3-0 victors.

Prior to his move to Celtic Park, Soro had made 24 appearances this term playing in a defensive midfield role per Transfermarkt’s recorded matches, including a run of matches in Europa League qualifying where his former side were knocked out by Malmo.

Here’s how supporters have been reacting to the club’s post…

