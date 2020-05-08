Celtic fans react to Ismaila Soro’s birthday

Celtic’s official Twitter account has wished one of their players a Happy Birthday, much to the amusement of some fans, who were left questioning who he even was.

Ismaila Soro turned 22 on Thursday yet no one appears to know who the young midfielder even is.

He only joined the Glasgow giants back in January from Israeli Premier League outfit Bnei Yehuda, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal but is yet to feature for Neil Lennon’s first-team squad in any competitive fixture.

In fact, he’s only been named on the bench once and that was for their Scottish Cup tie with Clyde in February when Celtic ran out 3-0 victors.

Prior to his move to Celtic Park, Soro had made 24 appearances this term playing in a defensive midfield role per Transfermarkt’s recorded matches, including a run of matches in Europa League qualifying where his former side were knocked out by Malmo.

Here’s how supporters have been reacting to the club’s post…

Forgot he existed — Lewis (@_Lewis88) May 7, 2020

Genuinely forgot about this guy. Hopefully has more than kouassi. Happy birthday. — Mark 🍀💪🏼🏃🍻 (@Duffbhoy1983) May 7, 2020

Genuinely forgot about this lad — Dáithí (@daithilav5) May 7, 2020

whom — Liam (@liamboyle_88) May 7, 2020

Who he — Scott M🍀 (@Fraserforster) May 7, 2020

Forgot we signed this guy lol — all work n play (@stevestewart89) May 7, 2020

One of the greats — Ryan Porteous (@ryfonzo) May 7, 2020

Who? 😂 — Nicky martin 🍀 (@nickybhoy1888) May 7, 2020

Who is he? 🧐 — Justin Burt (@jangusburt) May 7, 2020

I forgot we signed him 🤷‍♂️ — Thomas Love (@ThomasL56070931) May 7, 2020

Can’t wait to see what this mans got 🍀 — Andy (@Andy56237492) May 7, 2020

Another pointless signing? — Jimmy (@_jimmy88_) May 7, 2020

I hope he breaks in to team soon , looks class on YouTube for former clubs. — Alex Anderson (@AlexAnd52368255) May 7, 2020

Nope , never seen him before 🤔 — KennyNumber4 (@Kenny86929271) May 7, 2020

