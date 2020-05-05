Celtic fans debate Tom Rogic future

Celtic fans have been debating the future of midfielder Tom Rogic on social media after one fan account posed the question: “keep or sell?”

It has divided the Bhoys faithful with some brushing off the suggestion that the Aussie should even be sold whilst others would get rid for the right price.

Rogic has been at Celtic Park since January 2013 having joined from Central Coast Mariners and has gone on to feature 189 times in the green and white hoops. He’s scored 38 goals and provided 34 assists in that run, via Transfermarkt, which is pretty good going for a midfielder.

Although this season the 27-year-old has found considerable playing time hard to come by, recording a total of just 600 minutes in the Scottish Premiership.

Rogic is under contract in Glasgow until the summer of 2023 and is currently valued at £1.8m by Transfermarkt.

But will he become a more regular feature under Neil Lennon in the future? That remains to be seen.

Here’s what fans have been saying…

sell if the price is right 60 minute tom I've never seen a pro so of the pace but on his day he is magical — Malcolm Caveney (@malkycaveman) May 4, 2020

He was starting to get amongst the goals again.. Scored Livi and set up a couple in the recent games he played in before the break.. Still think on form he’s a better player than Christie, Just my opinion. — JC (@BxlfastBhoy) May 4, 2020

When he’s at it he’s undoubtedly one of our best players, this break my be a god send to him and can be back 100% and really kick on — CammyBhoy (@CameonSimpson) May 4, 2020

Keep! Big game player — Liam Bassett (@LiamBassett98_) May 4, 2020

Sell if good offer — BobCrilly (@BobCrilly2) May 4, 2020

Keep! 100%! We need a strong squad! And Tom Rodgic was back at his best before this lockdown! He has shown time after time his magic with those big feet of his, coming up always to dig us out of a hole! The Wizard of Oz! — Harry O’Donnell (@HarryODonnell16) May 4, 2020

Sell. Not consistent enough. Can’t get 90 minutes either. — KennyBhoy77 (@KennyBhoy77) May 4, 2020

Keep he’s a Rolls Royce when he’s on top form 🍀 — Aaron Welsh (@Jaffa1978) May 4, 2020

Sell.

Hasn’t been the same since he got injured after international duty last year.

One of my all time favourites but he’s a spent force. — Jake (@Jakey0_0) May 4, 2020

On his game he’s unplayable 🤷‍♂️ injury prone, usually when he plays for Australia and takes weeks to get back to his best, but I’d probably keep him now — Yogi the Tim (@Yogi_theTim) May 4, 2020

Sell, he’s useless unless pumbling teams. The amount of times he starts and is anonymous is unreal. He’s only really shone under Rodgers, was in his way out until Rodgers came in. — jokey herrer (@HerrerJokey) May 4, 2020

Agree, he’s better than Christie and always shows up when we need a hero and loves a goal against Rangers. — KmcG03 (@kianmcgrath03) May 4, 2020

