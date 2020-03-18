Celtic fans discuss Elhamed with mix of praise and mockery

Hatem Abd Elhamed hasn’t had the season he would have hoped for since joining Celtic last summer but he still has the support of fans to offer him comfort.

The Israel international turned 29 on Wednesday and supporters reacted to the milestone in a variety of ways, with some offering some words that weren’t so kind as they relate to his injury issues.

Elhamed has been sidelined for much of the season for that reason and has been limited to 14 appearances as a result, which is why his £1.6m move hasn’t worked out how both he and the club would have wished.

Despite that, he has been able to display his defensive quality, and many fans have been impressed with what he has offered, leading them to lavish praise on him as a result.

In the Europa League Elhamed has proved particularly useful, and it is possible that if he had played against Copenhagen if would have helped the Bhoys to a win, just as he did in both games against Lazio.

A return of two tackles and 2.5 interceptions per game show just how effective he has been at the back, which probably means Neil Lennon and the much of the fanbase have been left frustrated with his lack of availability.

That has led some fans to ridicule the player for his lack of showings, and if there is one thing to try and work on next season it will be ensuring that he is available for selection far more often.

In other news, Celtic fans have been reacting to another birthday boy but have been more unanimous in their response on this occasion…