Ex-Celtic man Larsson is Andy Robertson’s favourite player

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson has hosted a Q&A on Twitter and although he never donned the green & white hoops it is clear that his affiliation with Celtic runs deep.

The 26-year-old grew up in Glasgow and was a boyhood Bhoys fan, and his connection to his roots still hasn’t been lost despite the success he has achieved in his career.

In response to a fan asking him his favourite football memory the Scotland international pointed to the moment Henrik Larsson sent Celtic into the 2003 UEFA Cup final by scoring the winning goal away at Boavista.

Watching Henrik Larsson scoring away to Boavista to put Celtic in to the uefa cup final! https://t.co/cjxTj3cUAz — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 19, 2020

The Glasgow outfit haven’t enjoyed success like that on the continent since, and given the left-back was only nine at the time it is easy to see why that was such a stand-out moment for him.

Added to that, there have not been many players like Larsson at Celtic Park, before or since, and watching him for several years must have been a fantastic memory from his childhood, and perhaps what inspired him to play football.

Robertson also added that the Swede is his favourite footballer of all time, and it will be interesting to see if he feels that way by the end of his career, having already shared a pitch with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Can we mention Henrik Larsson again?? Of course we can! https://t.co/HZ8pIiKujk — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 19, 2020

It is a shame Celtic fans missed out on the chance to see Robertson in action for their side, as it is clear to see he has gone on to become one of the best full-backs in the Premier League, though Kieran Tierney did also dazzle at times in his spell before making the move to Arsenal.

