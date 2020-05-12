Celtic fans discuss Oliver Ntcham

Celtic fans have been discussing midfielder Oliver Ntcham this week after one account on Twitter asked whether Neil Lennon’s side were better off with or without him in the lineup.

The 24-year-old joined the SPFL giants in the summer of 2017 from Manchester City and was somewhat a regular presence under former manager Brendan Rodgers, but this season, the Frenchman has found game time hard to come by.

Ntcham may have played 38 times, but only 17 have been league starts whilst he has only managed 286 minutes in the Europa League across their six group games, via Tranfermarkt.

He’s often got the likes of skipper Scott Brown, Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor ahead of him in the pecking order, even despite his ability to play both defensively and advanced.

Transfermarkt currently value him at £3.6m and clearly many at Celtic Park can also see his worth to the team.

Here’s how they have been reacting…

With, on his day best player in the field, be just needs to decide if he wants to stay or go, I think it's the latter as when Eddie goes I think he'll follow suit!!! — LiamM (@landnmcnamee) May 11, 2020

He can be the next Iniesta against the huns or in Europe or turn into Derk boerrigter away to St Mirren. https://t.co/SVG2Fjih5q — Cole (@coledrummond67) May 11, 2020

Yes

On his game.. sensational

Not always at the same level ….but too good bench IMO — Gary M 🍀 (@Coolwhip179) May 11, 2020

Bit like rogic…1 week on fire….3 weeks missing in games — stokebhoy (@stokebhoy) May 11, 2020

On his day he’s the best midfielder in the country — David McGowan (@dbhoy85) May 11, 2020

With N’tcham he’s a fantastic player. Just look at his goal in Italy.🍀💚🍀 — NasriSami9 (@NasriSami9) May 11, 2020

With, best passer of the ball in the league. — Michael Clark (@mickeyc234) May 11, 2020

With he is so technically gifted — conor gallacher (@gallacher_conor) May 11, 2020

We seem better when he comes on most of the time but worse when he starts just my opinion it’s a strange one — Adam (@burnsyman1) May 11, 2020

Better with. Tremendous player — Chris Devlin (@cdevlin7) May 11, 2020

Now that’s a tough one!!! Fantastic player ! Not been consistent enough and I think him and brown don’t fit in the same team…. would like to see him and Callum get a good run to give broony a wee rest next season to see how that pairing pans out…. — Optical Lighting (@opticallighting) May 11, 2020

Got to play the Derby games..

Presses the game better than any of our other players — Mick (@supermick67) May 11, 2020

He wouldn’t get into the team when everyone is fit. Frustrating because he can be class,doesn’t show it often enough though. — PaulD90 (@P90LSD) May 11, 2020

When he’s interested he’s unplayable. Unfortunately those days a very few and far between. — Mark (@Mark16402261) May 11, 2020

Without for me boy is a baller but inconsistent — Andy (@Andy83305621) May 11, 2020

With. Fantastic at his best. 🙂 — Hugh (@hugomullaney) May 11, 2020

