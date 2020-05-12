 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Celtic fans discuss Oliver Ntcham

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 12/5/2020 | 09:10am

Celtic fans have been discussing midfielder Oliver Ntcham this week after one account on Twitter asked whether Neil Lennon’s side were better off with or without him in the lineup.

The 24-year-old joined the SPFL giants in the summer of 2017 from Manchester City and was somewhat a regular presence under former manager Brendan Rodgers, but this season, the Frenchman has found game time hard to come by.

Ntcham may have played 38 times, but only 17 have been league starts whilst he has only managed 286 minutes in the Europa League across their six group games, via Tranfermarkt.

He’s often got the likes of skipper Scott Brown, Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor ahead of him in the pecking order, even despite his ability to play both defensively and advanced.

Should Oliver Ntcham be starting more matches for Celtic?

Yes!

Yes!

No!

No!

Transfermarkt currently value him at £3.6m and clearly many at Celtic Park can also see his worth to the team.

Here’s how they have been reacting…

