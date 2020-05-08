 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Celtic fans drool over Scott Brown footage

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 8/5/2020 | 07:28pm

Scott Brown is going to be remembered as a massive Celtic legend when he retires – if he isn’t already considered one.

13 years at the club. 566 appearances. Club captain.

The 34-year-old is entering the twilight years of his career but it’s clear to see that he still is playing his part under Neil Lennon having featured a whopping 50 times this season alone. He’s even bagged five goals, which has him well on course for his best-ever goalscoring campaign (Transfermarkt).

This week popular Hoops Twitter account @celticbible posted a clip of the veteran as he pulls off a “sublime” piece of skill to beat Rangers’ Graham Dorrans, and supporters have been salivating over it since.

There’s arguably no one who understands the Old Firm derby more than Brown having played in it so frequently over the course of his career.

Although, he’s not usually known for his silky technical ability but more his brute playing style and aggressive demeanour, so this comes as a nice alternative angle.

Here’s how the Bhoys faithful have been reacting to the clip…

