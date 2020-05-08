Celtic fans drool over Scott Brown footage

Scott Brown is going to be remembered as a massive Celtic legend when he retires – if he isn’t already considered one.

13 years at the club. 566 appearances. Club captain.

Is Scott Brown the greatest ever to play for Celtic?

The 34-year-old is entering the twilight years of his career but it’s clear to see that he still is playing his part under Neil Lennon having featured a whopping 50 times this season alone. He’s even bagged five goals, which has him well on course for his best-ever goalscoring campaign (Transfermarkt).

This week popular Hoops Twitter account @celticbible posted a clip of the veteran as he pulls off a “sublime” piece of skill to beat Rangers’ Graham Dorrans, and supporters have been salivating over it since.

Brown sending Dorrans for a bovril.

pic.twitter.com/56Rk7Vy9dc — celticbible (@celticbible) May 7, 2020

There’s arguably no one who understands the Old Firm derby more than Brown having played in it so frequently over the course of his career.

Although, he’s not usually known for his silky technical ability but more his brute playing style and aggressive demeanour, so this comes as a nice alternative angle.

The greatest rivalry in world football: Test your Old Firm derby knowledge below…

Here’s how the Bhoys faithful have been reacting to the clip…

Absolute filth😂 — Amdorward (@Amdorward1) May 7, 2020

Filthy — aldobhoy67 (@allanmcglinchey) May 7, 2020

including a sublime pass with his weaker foot — Tony Cassidy (@TonyCassidy123) May 8, 2020

Legend — Michael Mulholland (@MichaelMulhol13) May 8, 2020

5 star skills man — Liam (@liaml0we) May 8, 2020

Broony jumpin aboot lit Clarence Seedorf man — Captain Obvious (@EdwardNashton7) May 7, 2020

Anybody got a close up of that… — BryanM🍀🍀 (@BryanMcM1978) May 7, 2020

Could watch that all day — Davie (@davief84) May 7, 2020

Class bit of play — BazMedia (@BMCA79) May 7, 2020

The drag bag, the pass, although he’s not our best technical player, his technical ability is still underestimated by too many people — YungD4ggerD3ck 🎆 (@afroman98) May 7, 2020

Some skill that! — Damien Harrington (@Damien180H) May 7, 2020

If this was Pirlo folk would be raving about it for years — Budgaldinho (@Budgaldinho) May 7, 2020

