Celtic fans have been discussing their former left-back, Emilio Izaguirre, on social media after the club’s official Twitter account wished him a happy 34th birthday.
🥳 Happy birthday, Emilio Izaguirre! 🇭🇳💚 pic.twitter.com/6cP87LzAOu
— Celtic Football Club (from 🏡) (@CelticFC) May 10, 2020
The Honduras international departed Glasgow for his home country in the summer after eight seasons at Celtic Park.
Over the course of his Bhoys career, Izaguirre racked up 271 appearances, scoring five goals as well as providing 48 assists, via Transfermarkt.
During his debut season, he clinched the SPFA, SFWA and the SPFL Player of the Year award before winning seven titles.
His game time quickly diminished following the emergence of Kieran Tierney at the club so he moved to Saudi Arabia, joining Al-Fayha, but he soon returned to the Scottish giants after cutting his time short in the country.
He is clearly adored by much of the Hoops faithful with many lauding him on Twitter.
Here’s how they have been reacting to his birthday…
Celts unsung hero https://t.co/jKpRXGkB1n
— Brydoooo (@liambryson76) May 10, 2020
🍀🎵EMILIO IZAGUIRRE CELTIC LOVES YOU MORE THAN YOU WILL KNOW OH OH OH OH!🎵🍀
— 🍀🇮🇪kennybhoy1967🇮🇪🍀 (@kenneth87213934) May 10, 2020
Better than Tierney
— Ciaran (@CiaranK47) May 10, 2020
Celtic loves u more than u will know wooo ooh ooh 😂
— Andy Dailly (@andydailly) May 10, 2020
love u
— erin x (@erinandrew17) May 10, 2020
Our greatest Honduran
— Captain Obvious (@EdwardNashton7) May 10, 2020
Loved the wee man!
— James Kenneth (@180Jimbo) May 10, 2020
Loved more than he ever knew 🍀
— neverendingdrum (@officialstej) May 10, 2020
Great servant to our club 👏👏👏
— Jack The Bhoy (@JackTheBhoy1994) May 10, 2020
I cried too many times over him 😥
— carol o’connor Bolingoli 🏴😘 (@carolk23) May 10, 2020
