Celtic must reignite interest in Motherwell playmaker David Turnbull

Celtic could reignite their interest in one of Neil Lennon’s former transfer targets and he’d be the ideal man to fill the creative void left behind by Stuart Armstrong two years ago…

What’s the word?

According to The Scottish Sun, the Bhoys are set to pursue Motherwell playmaker David Turnbull for a second time as they ramp up their scouting efforts.

It’s claimed that Lennon sent first team coach Gavin Strachan to watch the 21-year-old in action against Hibs last weekend – over a year after his £3.25m move from Fir Park collapsed.

There is a belief that the Hoops chief could pull the trigger before the transfer window shuts on October 5th.

Armstrong successor

Turnbull’s switch to Parkhead fell through due to a knee concern in his medical, but it appears he’s come on leaps and bounds since following successful surgery.

He’s featured in all four of Well’s Premiership matches this term, impressing once more. Per WhoScored, Turnbull has averaged a whopping 3.8 key passes, 3.3 crosses and 2.3 shots per game.

Which only goes to show that he’s back to his creative best, if not better.

Lennon admitted last year that the young Scotsman was an “elegant” player “we’ve admired for a while” whilst skipper Scott Brown believed the potential move for his fellow countryman would have been “fantastic” as he’s got “the winning mentality”.

The 6 foot 1 maestro clinched the SFWA Young Player of the Year award in 2019 after 13 goals from midfield in just 25 league starts, becoming Well’s hottest property since James McFadden.

The Scottish champions, arguably, are yet to truly replace the gap left behind by Armstrong, who swapped Celtic Park for St Mary’s in June 2018 – he provided 17 goals and seven assists during the 2017 treble season.

If the Bhoys can secure him for around £3m again, it would be a steal.

Turnbull is very much in the same mould as the Saints man and should absolutely be secured this time around. He’d be a surefire hit in Glasgow.

