Neil Lennon must unleash Olivier Ntcham at Celtic

Celtic have already encountered some bumps in the road on their path to a tenth title in a row but a 6-0 thrashing to KR Reykjavik in midweek provides cause for optimism.

Neil Lennon’s side were last seen in the Scottish Premiership drawing 1-1 with Kilmarnock before Boli Bolingoli’s breach of lockdown regulations sparked a postponement to the next two fixtures on the list.

It seen the Hoops drift to six points adrift of the league-leading Rangers, who are yet to concede themselves.

Despite not playing a competitive match in over a week, the Bhoys romped to victory in their opening Champions League qualifier with five different names getting on the scoresheet.

But what was most interesting was the introduction of in-demand star Olivier Ntcham, who still sits as the third-choice central midfield option.

He came on and provided a sublime assist for Mohamed Elyounoussi’s second and Celtic’s final goal in injury time and it was merely a glimpse into the quality the 24-year-old Frenchman has at his disposal.

Might it finally be time for the baton to be passed down?

Scott Brown isn’t getting any younger at 35 and whilst he can still give the Scottish Premiership a run for their money, it’s time to give Ntcham a shot at being the starter.

The Parkhead veteran has only been able to average 0.4 key passes so far this season and his 6.27 rating by WhoScored in the SPFL is hardly inspiring either.

Premier League duo Southampton and Everton have been linked to Ntcham this summer whilst Lille nearly made an £8m ploy for him back in January, so he could be tempted to leave Celtic Park if he doesn’t earn a starting place anytime soon.

We know Lennon is a fan of his, calling him “unbelievable” in their defeat to Cluj and “excellent” amidst his uncertain future this summer.

Don’t bin off Brown completely, but at least give the coveted Frenchman a regular place as the club starts that transition into the future of that midfield position where the 35-year-old has been a mainstay for what seems like an eternity.

