Celtic should be given the title by Rangers says John Hartson

With the conclusion of the football season currently under doubt John Hartson has provided a solution he thinks should occur, but it depends on the actions of Rangers.

What did he say?

Celtic are on course for a ninth successive SPFL title and considering they have lost just one league game all season it would take a remarkable collapse in form for Rangers to overtake them now.

If anything, their fierce rivals are the more likely team to drop points in the remaining games given their recent run of two wins in six games, but there is a possibility that neither team will get the chance to take to the field again this term.

That of course would be an unprecedented outcome and would likely lead to much debate about how to best finalise the season’s results, but Hartson has come up with a solution he thinks is most viable.

Speaking to the BBC, the former striker said:

“Rangers would come away with an awful lot of credit if they were to say ‘you have been worthy champions, you have a massive lead’. “I can honestly say I’d be saying exactly the same if Rangers had the lead. Celtic have got to probably lose five of their last eight games to be overtaken. Let’s be realistic, that isn’t going to happen.”

Best outcome

Celtic’s chief executive Peter Lawwell has also spoken publicly about this issue in recent days, and he warned that the season simply can’t be made null and void, though there it is very possible that the SPFL may be forced into that decision.

There is a limited period in which the games can be played and if the government advises for matches to be postponed until the summer then it is not foreseeable to see a time when the remaining fixtures can be fulfilled.

In such a scenario it would only be right for Rangers to concede victory to their rivals, given the points gap between the sides, but there are also the other SPFL teams to consider.

Many of those may not be quick to accept any outcome of the season, particularly as European qualification and relegation matters are still to be settled.

Hearts are in danger of the latter but have a more pressing issue to deal with, and that is the impact the suspension of football has had on their finances.

By comparison Rangers have quite an easy decision to make, and they should heed the advice of Hartson and hand the Bhoys their ninth consecutive title.

