 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Celtic News
Celtic fans are split on possible deal for Jonny Hayes

Celtic fans are split on possible deal for Jonny Hayes

by Kealan Hughes share
2 minute read 20/3/2020 | 07:00pm

Celtic have no football to prepare for on the pitch so it is very possible that the club is using this lull in the season to prepare for next in, in terms of recruitment and guaranteeing the futures of current players.

If not, Neil Lennon should be addressing this situation immediately, though Football Insider suggest that movement could be made in regard to Jonny Hayes’ contract situation.

The left-back’s current deal expires at the end of the season, and though he is now 32 it seems Lennon considers him a necessary member of the squad.

Who would you rather have for Celtic?

Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson

Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney

Jonny Hayes

Jonny Hayes

That could be because of the experience he brings to the dressing room, or the effort he shows on the pitch – which a number of supporters point to as one of his best attributes.

Many fans are encouraged by this news as a result, and will likely be very pleased if he does put pen to paper.

Hayes’ 26 appearances show that he has more than played his part, too, and considering the Bhoys are on course to complete yet another domestic treble it is perhaps understandable to want him to stay.

He has done an adequate job in replacing Kieran Tierney, though the downgrade in quality is perhaps why some Celtic fans are keen to see him moved on and a better replacement signed.

Watch Celtic Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

The supporters who have criticised him also have a fair stance, as if Celtic are to improve – particularly in Europe – then perhaps addressing the weakest areas of the squad, such as left-back, is the best course of action to take.

From Jay-Z to Tom Hanks: Do you know which clubs these famous celebrities support?

1 of 15

Who does Jay-Z support?

Meanwhile, the club can consider themselves fortunate that they didn’t take the option to sign this player in January…

Article title: Celtic fans are split on possible deal for Jonny Hayes

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 