Celtic have no football to prepare for on the pitch so it is very possible that the club is using this lull in the season to prepare for next in, in terms of recruitment and guaranteeing the futures of current players.

If not, Neil Lennon should be addressing this situation immediately, though Football Insider suggest that movement could be made in regard to Jonny Hayes’ contract situation.

The left-back’s current deal expires at the end of the season, and though he is now 32 it seems Lennon considers him a necessary member of the squad.

That could be because of the experience he brings to the dressing room, or the effort he shows on the pitch – which a number of supporters point to as one of his best attributes.

Many fans are encouraged by this news as a result, and will likely be very pleased if he does put pen to paper.

Always gives his best 🍀🍀 — Johnbhoy67 (@Johnbhoy671) March 20, 2020

Class. He always gives his all and always puts in a shift — Andrew Mulholland🍀🇮🇪 (@FUTAndy67) March 19, 2020

Yass always gives 100% no fuss just gets on with it when called upon !! https://t.co/mPQ55CGuas — Andrew white (@WhiteWhitey2017) March 20, 2020

Why are people hating this, great squad player puts in a shift https://t.co/1dgAkY3DuJ — Daniel Rafferty (@DanielRaffferty) March 20, 2020

Hayes’ 26 appearances show that he has more than played his part, too, and considering the Bhoys are on course to complete yet another domestic treble it is perhaps understandable to want him to stay.

He has done an adequate job in replacing Kieran Tierney, though the downgrade in quality is perhaps why some Celtic fans are keen to see him moved on and a better replacement signed.

The supporters who have criticised him also have a fair stance, as if Celtic are to improve – particularly in Europe – then perhaps addressing the weakest areas of the squad, such as left-back, is the best course of action to take.

As kitmans assistant — Yoda the jake (@Craig7256) March 19, 2020

He does a job…. But so does a cowboy builder.. Yes the house is built but can see a few cracks and leaks — D. Hollywoodthebhoys (@DHollywoodtheb1) March 19, 2020

Not for me, not good enuff ! — con cameron (@IceCameron) March 19, 2020

As much as I appreciate the effort he shouldn’t be there. — ardoynecelt (@csmyth404) March 20, 2020

