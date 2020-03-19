Celtic lucky they didn’t sign Ian Poveda

Celtic are sitting pretty at the top of the SPFL, 13 points ahead of their fiercest rivals Rangers.

It’s a pleasant time to be at Parkhead, although the pandemic sweeping the globe has put a stop to any hopes the Hoops had of wrapping things up swiftly.

For new signings Ismaila Soro and Patryk Klimala, this news comes as a bitter blow for two footballers who would have been keen to start life in Glasgow on the front foot.

The duo have rarely played since arriving in Scotland. Soro hasn’t featured whatsoever while Klimala has started just once following a £3.5m move.

Coincidentally, another of Celtic’s January targets has failed to play much football either. The man in question happens to be Ian Poveda, a starlet described as similar in style to Manchester City’s Bernardo and David Silva and compared to Alexis Sanchez.

Once of City, the winger moved to Leeds in the winter on a free transfer as Celtic missed out on the 20-year-old who is reportedly incredibly good friends with Jadon Sancho and Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson.

Poveda is a fine talent – he has come through the ranks at Barcelona, Arsenal and City no less, but his career has stagnated, providing evidence of why Neil Lennon’s side had a lucky escape two months ago.

Since moving to Yorkshire in England, the wide man has failed to play a single first-team minute and got out of Manchester City because of issues with his game time – a fair enough notion given the plethora of world-class stars he had to compete for a place with.

The fact he hasn’t played for the Whites, however, is evidence that he really isn’t ready for senior football quite yet. Pep Guardiola refused to hand him opportunities at the Etihad and perhaps now it’s clear as to why – he isn’t up to speed.

But that isn’t the sole reasons behind Celtic’s lucky escape. He might be promising but with Karamoko Dembele coming through the ranks too, there is barely any need for another young winger to trouble Lennon’s mind when it comes to selection. Furthermore, he now wouldn’t suit the manager’s tactics.

Lennon has been fielding a team that revolves around wing-backs – an area of the pitch Poveda wouldn’t suit given his attacking instincts in the final third. Considering their position at the top of the SPFL it’s a decision that’s paid off – so has been keeping his January signings on the bench or out of the squad.

On that evidence, Celtic would have been wasting their time, resources and money by bringing the Leeds player to Scotland in January. It was a blessing in disguise that he stayed south of the border.

