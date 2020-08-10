Mohamed Elyounoussi’s latest Celtic display should tell Nick Hammond one thing

Scottish champions Celtic were dealt a firm reminder that a tenth title in a row may not be as easy as first thought as they were dealt a sucker-punch n the form of a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon.

The statistics show that the Hoops were indeed dominant, notching 70% of the possession and a whopping 17 shots, but only two of those were on target and the performance on the eye was rather in favour of the home side.

Killie striker Nicke Kabamba ran riot with three shots, two successful dribbles and 15 duels won, via SofaScore, but the same can’t be said for much of Neil Lennon’s frontline.

Particularly out wide with Mohamed Elyounoussi dropping a stinker of a display – no wonder he didn’t last much past the hour mark.

Per SofaScore, the returning Saints man failed to record a single shot or accurate cross, managed just 14 passes and committed three fouls. It earned him the lowest rating of any player that started the match across both teams. Shocking.

The 26-year-old was restricted to just 621 minutes in the Scottish Premiership last term, yet those at the club felt inclined to keep him on at Parkhead for another year.

Whilst that’s not the issue nor is it a bad call, it should tell Nick Hammond and co one thing – another winger is needed.

A lot of the speculation in the press at the minute is surrounding the striker position. Alban Ajeti, Steven Fletcher, Lyle Taylor; you might as well forget them for the time being with further strength needed out wide.

Odsonne Eduoard appears to be sticking around for number ten, so get him the right service and he may well stay longer.

If Elyounassi’s latest performance is anything to go by, then Hammond should absolutely consider averting their transfer intentions elsewhere for the time being.

It simply wasn’t good enough.

