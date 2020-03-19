Should Celtic take up option to sign Bauer permanently?

Neil Lennon is likely delighted with his current Celtic squad but could be using the time away from football to formulate plans for next season.

His players have, after all surely secured another league title – they lead by 13 points – having lost one league game all season, while the Bhoys are still on course to complete a domestic treble, if football returns that is.

One player who may not be part of the manager’s future plans is Moritz Bauer, however, having only played a bit-part role during the season, with 13 appearances in all competitions.

James Forrest has been picked ahead of the 28-year-old, who arrived on a season-long loan in the summer, while youngster Jeremie Frimpong is also doing his best to persuade Lennon that he deserves more game time.

Celtic do have an option to buy Bauer permanently should they see fit, the cost of which is unknown, and it will be interesting to see if Lennon exercises that clause or seeks alternatives elsewhere.

Here is the view of our writers on the matter.

Should Celtic sign Bauer permanently?

Yes Vote No Vote

Harry Sherlock

“There’s no need to keep Bauer around.

“He hasn’t played enough games – just 13 – and is way down the pecking order at the club.

“Clearly, the 28-year-old is talented, but nine SPFL appearances simply isn’t enough to warrant a permanent move.

“He’s more likely to go back to Stoke and try to make a career there; as it is, Celtic don’t need him, and he should be allowed to move on when the transfer window reopens.”

Watch Celtic Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Matt Dawson

“This would be a huge mistake from Nick Hammond. Moritz Bauer has only made 13 appearances this campaign for a reason and simply hasn’t shown enough in his time at Parkhead to warrant a permanent switch. Irrespective of whether he could be a useful option, Celtic already have two players now ahead of him in the pecking order at right wing-back.

“James Forrest has been the most selected player in that position in recent weeks and months but Jeremie Frimpong is also rising through the ranks – a player Neil Lennon has previously hailed as one of the best young talents he’s ever worked with.

“The option to buy seemed like smart business last summer but why would you invest in someone who has played so few games this season? They’re better off saving money for other areas of the market.”

From Jay-Z to Tom Hanks: Do you know which clubs these famous celebrities support?

1 of 15 Who does Jay-Z support? Chelsea Arsenal West Ham United Manchester United

Charles Jones

“I think it all depends on the fee attached to Celtic’s option to buy.

“Bauer has proven to be a handy player this term, appearing 13 times for the Bhoys, and if he’s only a back-up option it can’t do any harm to keep hold of a player who is already settled into the squad and knows the manager’s tactics.

“He won’t be their first-choice right-back, but if he is looking for depth then Lennon is on the right tracks with this one.

“Personally, if I were a Celtic fan I would have no problems at all with Bauer becoming a mainstay at Celtic Park, and there can be no complaints if this deal gets over the line in the summer.”

Kealan Hughes

“The points raised above are an understandable view to take given the right-back’s lack of games, but Celtic have lost just twice in the matches Bauer has featured in, and that shows he hasn’t done much wrong in his Celtic career.

“He is an experienced player having played in the Premier League and in Russia’s top-flight, and that know-how could prove important as the Bhoys look to improve on their poor showing in Europe this year.

“Even if Lennon intends to use him as a back-up player then it is sensible to sign him permanently, as injury to the likes of Forrest and Frimpong could be a big setback, and it would be useful to call on a player who know the rest of the squad, and the league, well already.”

Meanwhile, fans have been discussing another current player but seem to be unanimous in their opinion of him…