Moussa Dembele has continued to soar since Celtic exit

Even with the departure of Brendan Rodgers last year, Celtic have been able to continue their domination of Scottish football.

Neil Lennon took over from the now Leicester City boss, and guided them to the treble treble in the process. They top the Scottish Premiership this term once again, whilst they have already secured the League Cup and are still in the Scottish Cup. On top of that, they made it out of the group stages in the Europa League, as well.

All of that has been possible without Moussa Dembele as well.

The Frenchman was fantastic for the Bhoys during his time there, but now appears for Lyon in Ligue 1.

Let’s have a look at how he is getting on…

Time at Celtic

The former France U21 international actually started out at PSG, but he made the move to Fulham in 2012 for £324k as per Transfermarkt. For the Cottagers, he would go on to make 64 appearances, but it was during the 2015/16 season when he caught the eye, scoring 15 times in 43 Championship matches.

Despite his stunning form that term, Celtic and Rodgers managed to sign him on a free transfer.

It would prove to be an inspired capture. He was lethal during the two full campaigns he spent at the club, scoring 51 goals in 94 matches. That would see him win the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup three times apiece, whilst the League Cup was also won twice.

Chelsea had been said to be interested, but in the end, Dembele would return to his homeland – Lyon parted with £19.8m to take him back to France.

Where is he now?

From there, he has really kicked on. His first campaign saw him score 20 goals in 46 matches, including 15 in 33 in Ligue 1 as Les Gones qualified for the Champions League. This term, he has performed even better, scoring 22 times in 42 matches – although he has failed to hit the back of the net in European competition so far.

He also added to his France U21 tally, which ended with 13 strikes in 25 matches, whilst the interest in his services from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs has returned.

The Blues have again been linked with a move, as have Manchester United – they are said to be the 23-year-old’s dream club.

Who is better?

Jean-Michel Aulas is unlikely to let him go easily – he is said to have demanded €100m (£91.6m) for his services – but it seems unlikely that his journey will end at Lyon.

Celtic fans should be happy to have been able to watch a future star begin to blossom at their club.