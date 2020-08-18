Predicted Celtic XI vs KR Reykjavik in the Champions League

Celtic are finally back in action, although it’s not in the Scottish Premiership as they aim to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

They welcome Icelandic outfit KR Reykjavic to Parkhead this evening in the one-leg first qualifying round.

Will Celtic advance into the next UCL qualifying round?

The Hoops have had their last two matches postponed due to a breach in lockdown regulations, so Neil Lennon’s side haven’t played since a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock over a week ago.

Here’s how they could lineup tonight…

The 49-year-old could make as many as three changes as he hands an opportunity to new signings and fringe players.

Vasilis Barkas is expected to continue as the new number one between the sticks whilst one alteration could be in front of him in the heart of defence with Nir Bitton coming in for Christopher Jullien.

The £5.4m-rated Frenchman was disappointing against Killie whilst the 28-year-old could do with some match action.

It means he could partner Kris Ajer at centre-back with Greg Taylor and Jeremie Frimpong either side.

Bhoys skipper Scott Brown could be rested for this one with Oliver Ntcham earning a rare start alongside Callum McGregor whilst in attack, Ryan Christie keeps his place in the number ten role.

Both wingers James Forrest and Mo Elyounoussi also remain from the 1-1 draw last time out, but Lennon could hand a debut to Alban Ajeti after signing him on loan from West Ham for the season.

Both Elyounoussi and Ajeti will know each other from Basel, so the latter could fit right in with leading talisman Odsonne Edouard available on the bench in case things go a bit more pear-shaped.

