Celtic must prioritise the Europa League next season

Celtic have continued their success in domestic competition this season and although that shouldn’t be taken for granted, it is time they started placing greater focus on European achievement.

Brendan Rodgers brought unprecedented success to Celtic Park by winning every domestic competition available to him, and Neil Lennon has continued that record – but Europe has remained a sticky patch.

Not since making the UEFA Cup final in 2003 have the Bhoys enjoyed themselves on the continent, and in order to progress as a club they need a strong showing in the Europa League.

That is where Europe’s better clubs prove themselves, but year after year Celtic fail the test – falling to FC Copenhagen in the round of 32 this year in disappointing fashion – having lost 3-1 at Celtic Park in the second leg.

The disappointment etched across the players’ faces show how frustrating that collapse was, and Lennon must make European competition a priority moving forward, as he has undoubtedly failed on that front in this campaign.

Beating Lazio home and away in the group stage shows what the Scottish champions are capable of – with the Italian outfit challenging for the Serie A title – and that makes the failure to qualify for the Champions League even more unforgivable.

Entering such a competition adds to the appeal of Celtic and will encourage players to join, or, more importantly, ensures their better players like 27-goal Odsonne Edouard remain at the club.

