Celtic can plan for life without Jullien with move for Brighton’s Shane Duffy

Celtic appear to have entered the race for a Premier League regular and it could be a smart move considering the uncertain futures of two of Neil Lennon’s key players.

What’s the word?

According to the Daily Mail, Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back Shane Duffy has held talks with the Hoops boss over a possible one-year loan deal at Parkhead.

They do face competition from a host of other Premier League clubs though, including West Ham, West Brom and Burnley.

It’s thought that the 28-year-old would be keen on a season in the SPFL but the fine details of the potential move still have to be ironed out between the two teams.

Forget Jullien

Lennon could have an interesting dilemma on his hands this summer as both of his starting centre-backs are wanted men.

Norweigan colossus Kristoffer Ajer is reportedly admired by Serie A giants AC Milan and could garner in excess of £20m, according to The Sun, whilst Christopher Jullien is thought to be on Napoli’s shortlist, as per Corriere dello Sport.

It’s the latter they could probably do with offloading if push comes to shove. He’s been a little inconsistent since joining the club last summer and there are some doubts over his suitability to the league.

Bhoys legend Frank McAvennie recently blasted the 27-year-old following the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock, telling him to “grow a set” before adding: “Jullien has got to learn because that is Dykes and this boy Kabamba that have given him a hard time.”

Duffy would be an intriguing replacement for him – that’s if former Celtic midfielder Roy Keane’s endorsement is anything to go by. The Northern Irishman was dubbed a “big strong boy” who’s a threat in “both boxes”.

Despite playing a bit-part role under Graham Potter this year, the Seagulls chief is still a massive fan of the £8.55m-rated defender. He once said: “He’s been first class around the place. He’s a great example for us. Nobody was happier than him after the Arsenal win. He’ll always fight and compete for you.”

A year on loan north of the border would be pretty decent going for all parties involved.

