Celtic target Aaron Hickey could become the next Kieran Tierney

Celtic could land themselves their next Kieran Tierney but they face stiff competition from one of Europe’s big dogs…

What’s the word?

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Scottish Premiership champions are pushing to sign Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey this summer and have tabled a very good offer to try and tempt him to Celtic Park.

It’s claimed that Serie A outfit Bologna and Champions League finalists Bayern Munich are also very keen on signing the 18-year-old sensation.

As per the report, Hickey was close to signing for AC Milan during the January transfer window, so he won’t be short of suitors.

Tierney 2.0

It’s been a year since Tierney left Parkhead for Arsenal and during his absence, Greg Taylor has stepped up to the plate and whilst the 22-year-old has done an outstanding job, Hoops boss Neil Lennon simply cannot pass up this opportunity.

Given the coveted interest in the teenage sensation, there could well be a generational Scottish talent out there on the cheap – Corriere di Bologna (via Edinburgh Live) claim that Hearts accepted a £1.8m offer from Bologna at the start of the month.

Celtic have already had him in their youth system once, so they can’t afford to see him leave Scotland for another team.

Ex-caretaker boss Austin MacPhee has likened him to Jonny Evans and Sergio Busquets due to his “remarkable” ability to play in a multitude of positions and in “the way he defends”.

The comparisons don’t stop there either, Daniel Stendel labelled Hickey an “extraordinary talent” who is “like Phillip Lahm” – perhaps now it’s no surprise to see him mooted with a switch to the Bundesliga giants.

He’s clearly available for a bargain price, so Nick Hammond should absolutely push for the young sensation at all costs. He could become the next Tierney not just for the Bhoys, but for Scotland too.

