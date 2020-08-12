Celtic: Ivan Toney would be the perfect heir to Odsonne Edouard

Celtic’s hunt for a striker this summer has been well documented, but there’s only one man that should become Odsonne Edouard’s long-term successor…

According to Football Insider, the Scottish champions have had a £3m bid rejected for Peterborough United talisman Ivan Toney, which involves an initial £2.5m.

It’s claimed that the League One outfit are wanting between £9-10m to let their prized asset depart.

Other teams are hot on the chase of the 24-year-old including Brentford, West Brom and AFC Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Celtic are resigned to the fact that Edouard is unlikely to sign a new contract, meaning they have to decide whether to sell him this window or next summer – when he’ll be approaching the final 12 months of his current deal.

Long-term successor

It is time for Nick Hammond to pull his finger out and pay what Posh are asking. It’s not much more than what they paid for the Frenchman following the departure of Moussa Dembele to Lyon back in 2018.

Toney was in prolific form this campaign, providing 26 goals and seven assists, via Transfermarkt,

His former boss at the English side Steve Evans described him as a “dream” to work with because of his “phenomenal” work rate and attitude whilst chairman Barry Fry slammed the Scottish giants for playing hardball over their star man.

He believes Toney “would be a revelation for Celtic” and that he’d not only “score 30 to 40 goals up there” but would earn them £40-50m in resale value too.

Edouard’s time at Parkhead isn’t going to be forever, which is why it would be wise to find heir sooner rather than later, thus paying up for the former Newcastle graduate makes the world of sense.

