Celtic fans react to club’s PES match vs St. Johnstone

Celtic would have had a chance to move one step closer to the SPFL title on Saturday as St. Johnstone were due to be the visitors to Celtic Park, but for obvious reasons they were unable to do so.

In order to make up for the lack of action on the pitch, the club took to the virtual world to simulate how the match could have gone, using PES 2020 to replicate what may have unfolded in Glasgow.

The Bhoys ran out 4-0 winners in the match, with Leigh Griffiths notching twice, but despite it being a respite of light-hearted action after recent events, some supporters weren’t too keen on what they saw.

Would the pandemic put you off attending title celebrations?

Yes Vote No Vote

Many other clubs have done similar over the last week and have been met with praise and fan enjoyment, but Celtic fans clearly take a different view when it comes to such activity, as the tweets below indicate.

Delete this now — Yoda the jake (@Craig7256) March 21, 2020

Embarrassing — Mikey Doak (@michaeldoak1888) March 21, 2020

Please stop — Robbie Dingwall (@Rdings95) March 21, 2020

It is somewhat surprising to see such a response given there is little else the club can do to entertain supporters, particularly as it undoubtedly relieves stress for some during this period of hardship.

Anything to pass the time on a Saturday that would ordinarily be spent watching the Hoops should be encouraged, and though it is not the same club employees are still doing their best for the fans.

Watch Celtic Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Some supporters do appreciate such measures and seem to have got involved in the match events, reacting with enthusiasm to the likes of Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard replicating their real-life form in the virtual world.

Genuinely thoght the tic played a match without telling me😂 https://t.co/Q4WFKwyXi3 — Jason (@JasonMcCartney_) March 21, 2020

Get in there!! Will be sitting in the house tonight with a few tins absolutely buzzing https://t.co/GJze7Al3El — Oran (@oranstorrie99) March 21, 2020

Brilliant stuff from the lads even if it was just on PES😂💚🍀 https://t.co/3M4IRt0HI2 — Celt in Oz (@Celtic12227908) March 21, 2020

I enjoyed watching this more than I should have.

The football withdrawal is real. https://t.co/o2MKO4irbo — On the one road (@CeltsDirectory) March 21, 2020

Only real Celtic fans will get 100% on the Ultimate Hoops quiz. Test your knowledge below…

1 of 25 What role did Celtic’s Celtic Park play in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games? It hosted the opening ceremony It hosted the Rugby Sevens It hosted the football It hosted the closing ceremony

Meanwhile, Celtic fans have also been reacting to news regarding a current player in the team…