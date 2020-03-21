Celtic’s Peter Lawwell sends message to the Scottish FA

The SPFL this week postponed games until the end of March, leading Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell to issue a stern statement to the Scottish FA on what must not happen.

What did he say?

All football in England has been suspended up until the 30th of April which reduces the timespan for the season to be completed, therefore heightening the potential for the season to be cancelled outright.

If that occurred in Scotland it would of course prevent the Bhoys from winning a ninth consecutive league title and a fourth consecutive domestic treble, which they were on course to win.

Lawwell is understandably looking for answers as a result, but he may find trouble finding them given the SPFL is meeting daily and therefore any decisions made could be subject to change.

In his attempt to clarify things for Celtic fans, Lawwell said in a statement:

“With regard to the present domestic Premiership League situation, our strong preference is, of course, to complete all remaining matches. “As many have already said, the season cannot be voided as the consequences of that are so severe. In the event that the matches cannot be completed, then the responsibility to find a fair and reasonable solution for the finalisation of all domestic leagues will be with the Scottish football governing bodies.”

Season in doubt

It is clear that the chief executive is concerned about the season being finished, and understandably so given silverware is on the line.

On top of that Celtic’s finances could be severely damaged from a lack of match income, while TV money and sponsorships could also be negatively affected if the remaining fixtures go unplayed.

The English Premier League have abandoned a rule that prevents the football season continuing past June, and that is a possible solution for the SPFL to take, too, particularly now that Euro 2020 has been put back a year.

That could also work out well for fans, some of whom could possibly enjoy a Scottish Cup final in June or later, and avoids fixtures having to be played on top of each other, which could cause fitness and injury issues for players.

Other teams in the SPFL will also agree with Lawwell’s statement due to the financial implications of the current suspension, with Hearts already being negatively impacted.

In other news, a current Scotland international who doesn’t play for the Bhoys has had kind words for an Ex-Celtic man.