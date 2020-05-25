Quiz: How well do you know Celtic’s club records?

Celtic are one of the most successful clubs in world football and they’re closing in on becoming the most successful club in Scottish league history, with their 51 titles just falling short of rivals Rangers’ 54.

Celtic have, though, the record for the most Scottish Cup wins with 39 under their belt, but they will be counting down the seasons until they can overtake Rangers and boast the record for the most league titles, too.

But how well do you know Celtic’s club records? From the most player appearances to the club record transfer, put your knowledge to the test in the quiz below to prove your true Celtic passion…