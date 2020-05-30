Quiz: Name Celtic’s top league goalscorer for each of the last 15 seasons

Celtic picked up their ninth consecutive Scottish Premiership title earlier this month after the decision was made to cut the season short.

With no football having been played since early March, Celtic enjoyed a 13-point lead over their closest rivals Rangers with eight matches to play.

The victory brings the club closer to the impressive milestone of a tenth title in a row, with Rangers last winning the league in the 2010/11 season.

A big part of their success has been their goalscoring prowess, with the club developing a number of young forwards and scouting effectively around the world.

While Odsonne Edouard has impressed this season, the likes of Moussa Dembele, Gary Hooper, Scott McDonald and Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink all donning the hoops at some point in their career.

With football still far away from a return, we have designed a quiz aimed at testing your Celtic knowledge, with a look back in the archives at the top scorer from the last 15 seasons.