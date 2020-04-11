Quiz: The Ultimate Celtic Football Club Quiz

An enforced self-isolation has meant hours upon hours of watching incredible footage of Martin O’Neill’s class of 2003, amazing performances from Henrik Larsson and the night we turned over the best team in Europe at Celtic Park.

Incredible scenes indeed, and we really are a club like no other.

Whilst I was watching through some of these amazing moments, I decided to create the ultimate Celtic quiz to see if any of my fellow Bhoys are as much as a geek as I am.

I challenge you to take this quiz on – good luck!