Celtic’s Ryan Christie signing was outstanding

During his time in charge of Celtic, Norwegian manager Ronny Deila achieved two Scottish Premiership crowns. Alongside that was the Scottish League Cup and also some stellar additions to the side at Parkhead.

Kristoffer Ajer was one of his best, going onto feature over 120 times to now being touted with a €30m (£27.3m) switch to Tottenham.

However, one of the most outstanding pieces of business was that of Ryan Christie.

The Scot arrived at Celtic Park in September 2015 before heading straight back to Inverness on a loan deal. It was a dream for the boyhood Celtic fan who had grown up watching his father play in the famous green and white in Glasgow.

The deal that prised him away from Caley Thistle was just £500,000, a transfer fee that sounds incredibly cheap in 2015, let alone in 2020 after huge amounts of inflation.

It’s hard to flop when you cost such a measly fee and the attacking midfielder – who has since gone onto earn 11 caps for his country – is proving to be an outstanding purchase by the club. The very fact he has 19 goals and 16 assists this term pays privy to that.

What’s most remarkable though is how that fee has been repaid by the 25-year-old.

Since arriving at Celtic he has cost the club just £15.6k per goal. If you consider he’s netted 32 times throughout his time in the team, that means he’s already nearly matched the fee that was paid for him – £499.2k.

Put the number of assists on top of that, 26, and it easily surpasses the cash that was handed over to Inverness nearly five years ago.

For Celtic, it’s rare that they pay such a colossal fee for someone. They’re used to snatching away young talents – take Jeremie Frimpong last summer for example. Their savy nature in the market is to be admired and the addition of Christie is fine evidence of that.

He has gone on to play 94 matches, starring under both Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon. The midfielder racked up 15 assists throughout the 2017/18 campaign before finding the back of the net on 11 occasions last term.

This is a player with fantastic consistency and now valued at £5.4m, via Transfermarkt, he has been well worth the £500,000 fee.

