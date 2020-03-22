Celtic’s Scott Brown sends video message to fans

A number of Celtic players have been surprisingly quiet during this period of difficulty but captain Scott Brown has offered some words of encouragement for those missing football.

The squad and management may also be struggling without a matchday to look forward to, particularly as they were edging closer to a ninth consecutive title with each passing game.

On Saturday Brown could have been leading his teammates to another important three points but instead he spoke to the fanbase on behalf of the club, thanking fans for their support so far this season and ensuring them that the everyone associated with the club is thinking of them.

It may not help practically but such a message can provide encouragement and at least gives fans a chance to reconnect after two weeks without watching their team in action.

🗣 A message of support to our fans from #CelticFC's captain, @ScottBrown8. pic.twitter.com/x2pDowgRXw — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) March 21, 2020

Brown often leads by example on the pitch so perhaps some of his teammates will look to emulate their skipper by also reaching out to supporters online.

If football does indeed return this season then Celtic Park could be the best place to be to watch football in the UK, as the stadium will likely be louder than ever as fans cheer on the Bhoys to another league title. They currently sit 13 points clear of Rangers.

