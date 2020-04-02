Virgil van Dijk revealed his greatest Celtic teammate and fans are shocked

Loads of fans have been left stunned by something Virgil van Dijk said about his time at Celtic, as he revealed the best player he played with for the Hoops.

Captain, leader and legend Scott Brown? Up and coming Leigh Griffiths? Prime Kris Commons? No, according to van Dijk, the best player he ever shared the pitch with in green and white hoops was Stefan Johansen.

The Liverpool star was hosting a question and answers session with supporters on Twitter when he was asked about his greatest Celtic teammate, and fans were shocked when he opted for Johansen.

The Fulham midfielder has bagged four goals this season, but it’s fair to say he was slightly more prolific during his time in Glasgow, netting 13 goals and providing 10 assists in the 2014/15 season.

The Norway professional grabbed four goals and nine assists the following season after van Dijk had left the club that summer, and it seems he certainly left an impression.

Check out some of the stunned Twitter reactions down below…

Obviously remembering names isn’t VVD strong point — Paul McBennett (@paulmcb79) April 1, 2020

? — Stephen Cusack (@scusack01) April 1, 2020

His second touch is a tackle! — Fredrik Ivarsen (@iVarsFC) April 1, 2020

