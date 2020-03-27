 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Celtic fans were split on Youssouf Mulumbu’s arrival

by Kealan Hughes share
2 minute read 27/3/2020 | 06:30pm

Celtic may have won every domestic competition for more than three years but that doesn’t mean that every one of their signings has been a success.

One man who failed to live up to expectation was Youssouf Mulumbu. The midfielder arrived in 2018 with a wealth of Premier League experience and had impressed Brendan Rodgers at Kilmarnock the season before, yet he went on to make just three appearances for the Bhoys.

In fact, it didn’t take long for Neil Lennon to get rid of him altogether when he returned to the club in January 2019, and that says a lot about the lack of contribution he made during his spell.

Many fans were pleased with his arrival, however, which makes his limited impact even more disappointing, and suggests that fans’ views shouldn’t always be trusted when it comes to new additions.

In fairness, it was always going to be difficult for the former West Brom man to take Scott Brown’s place in the side, particularly at a period when confidence was high after winning back-to-back trebles.

Nevertheless, there were still some amongst the fanbase who doubted Mulumbu’s ability and whether he was the right fit, especially as he was signed on deadline day.

They have ultimately been proved right, but it is still worth pondering whether Rodgers was unlucky, as the player did have a proven track record of success prior to his arrival at Celtic Park.

In more recent news, Celtic fans have been reacting to a much-loved individual hitting a recent landmark…

