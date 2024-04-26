Celtic scouts are reportedly weighing up the possibility of signing a "charismatic" new transfer target who is thought to be perfect for Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops are in the driving seat in the Scottish Premiership title race currently, leading Rangers by three points at the top of the table, but new signings will be required this summer regardless of what happens in the remaining weeks of the season.

It is essential that Rodgers continues to grow his squad, not least because their rivals are posing more of a threat again these days, but also because added quality will be badly needed in any potential Champions League campaign.

One player who will be leaving Celtic this summer is veteran goalkeeper Joe Hart, who has decided to hang up his boots after a stellar career for club and country. Brondby stopper Patrick Pentz has been linked with a move to Parkhead as a replacement for the 37-year-old, with English and Dutch clubs also thought to be interested in him.

Pentz isn't the only 'keeper being looked at by the Hoops, with Liverpool ace Caoimhin Kelleher and Sunderland hero Anthony Patterson also emerging as options in the coming months.

In terms of other positions, rumoured Celtic target Callum O'Hare could leave Coventry City for free at the end of the campaign, having shone for the Championship side this season, scoring 10 goals in total.

Celtic scouts eyeing "charismatic" ace

According to a fresh report from Football Scotland, Celtic are interested in signing Cremonese midfielder Charles Pickel in the summer window, and have in fact "been offered" the chance to sign him.

The report states that "the Hoops are believed to have put the feelers out for a player in that position with the Cremonese man, 26, being put to them as someone who would fit the profile perfectly", adding that the recruitment team currently have him under consideration.

Pickel may be something of an unknown compared to some of the names mentioned above, but that's not to say that he couldn't be a strong signing for Celtic. At 26, the 12-time capped DR Congo midfielder is at an ideal age to come in and make an impression straight away, and having been described as "charismatic", would hopefully have no issue stepping up to the pressure of playing in Glasgow.

He switched his allegiance from Switzerland to Congo, having represented the former at Under-20, Under-19, Under-18 and Under-15 level, totalling 21 appearances across the four age groups, so he has plenty of international pedigree.

Additional midfield depth is something that Rodgers should be looking to bring in this summer and Pickel could be ideal, generally adopting a defence-minded role in front of the back-line, but still scoring three goals in 24 Serie A appearances this season.

The fact that Celtic's scouts seem confident that he is the ideal fit for them can also only bode well, and it is hopefully a piece of business that they get over the line, pipping others to his signature in the process.