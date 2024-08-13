Celtic are believed to be considering a move for an "outstanding" young forward during the summer transfer window, according to a new update from journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops have made a flying start to the defence of their Scottish Premiership crown, winning their opening two matches, but supporters will still be dreaming of more new signings coming in this month.

Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark has been linked with a move to Celtic a number of times this summer, with the Scottish giants believed to have been tracking him for as long as "four or five months".

Speaking about the situation, journalist Mark Guidi said: "From what I know, that is a genuine interest. It’s (a) real interest. It’s something that’s been on the radar for four or five months, from what I can gather. Again, from what I can gather, the boy is certainly interested to learn more if Liverpool are willing to let him go."

Another report has claimed that the Hoops have made contact with Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp over a move to Parkhead before the end of August. The 31-year-old is out of contract at Selhurst Park next summer, meaning this is the last chance for the Eagles to receive a fee for him.

Celtic are still fighting to keep hold of Matt O'Riley this summer, with four separate bids rejected from Europa League winners Atalanta. It sounds as though the Serie A side aren't done yet, though, with a fifth offer expected to arrive in the near future.

Celtic considering move for "outstanding" player

Taking to X, O'Rourke claimed that Celtic are showing an interest in signing Norwich City youngster Abu Kamara this summer, with the Hoops "monitoring" the England Under-20 forward.

Kamara has the potential to be an exciting young addition for the Hoops this season, having caught the eye on loan at Portsmouth last season, winning the League One title and sealing promotion to the Championship.

The 21-year-old scored eight goals and registered 10 assists in the league, starting 37 matches and appearing in every single game in the competition, while Pompey assistant manager Jon Harley heaped praise on him.

"Abs’ form recently has been outstanding, he’s such a great lad, he wants to learn and is really humble. The way we play, we want to try to isolate him one-v-one because, as a full-back myself, I would hate to play against him. I am sure every full-back would do in that position."

Abu Kamara's 2023/24 League One stats for Portsmouth Total Appearances 46 Starts 37 Goals 8 Assists 10 Shots per game 1.3 Dribbles per game 1.2 Key passes per game 0.9 Man of the Match awards 3

Whether Norwich are willing to sell Kamara permanently or on loan this summer remains to be seen, but if Celtic were able to bring him in for good, he could mature into a fantastic attacking prospect as the years pass, capable of impressing on both attacking flanks and down the middle.