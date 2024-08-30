Celtic are said to be exploring a last-gasp deal to sign a young player with "great passing ability", according to a fresh update from Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops are looking to seal some late summer business on deadline day, as Brendan Rodgers aims to bring in the odd new face to make his squad as formidable as possible. The Scottish Premiership champions have reportedly made a last-minute attempt to sign Lausanne-Sport youngster Alvyn Sanches, after their efforts to snap up Mateusz Bogusz from Los Angeles FC fell through. They are even believed to have tabled a £2.5m offer for the 21-year-old.

Mahamadou Diawara has also been linked with a summer move to Celtic in recent days and a loan offer is thought to have been made by the Scottish giants. Sadly, his current club Lyon have rejected their advances, however, not wanting to let him leave during the current transfer window. Now, a fresh Hoops transfer update has emerged, with further business being eyed up in the remaining hours of the window.

Celtic could sign new target with "great passing ability"

According to Sky Sports' Joseph, Celtic are exploring a deal for West Ham midfielder Andy Irving late on deadline day, with Dundee ace Luke McCowan also mentioned as a potential target and an approach now made for the latter.

"Celtic are in pursuit of another midfielder before tonight’s deadline. They are working on potential deals with several targets... They are also exploring a loan deal for West Ham midfielder Andy Irving. However, it’s understood the Hammers are not keen to let the 24-year-old go in this window."

The update also states that Irving "would be classed as homegrown for the Champions League criteria", acting as an added bonus for Celtic. The 24-year-old could be a perfect addition before deadline day ends, with former Hearts manager Robbie Neilson heaping praise on him during their time together at the SPL club.

"He’s got great passing ability, as you seen with the pass for the goal. It’s great to have him in. He’s still learning the game. I was really pleased with him. Obviously coming down here, we knew what the pitch was going to be like, we knew the physicality was going to be like, I thought Andy handled it very well."

It seems clear that Irving has no future at West Ham, considering he has never even made an appearance for them since arriving from Austria Klagenfert in 2023, so a switch to Celtic could be an ideal outcome for all parties.

He also has Scottish Premiership experience from his Hearts days, making 21 appearances in total, so there shouldn't be an issue with him coming in and hitting the ground running, adding creativity for Rodgers in the middle of the park.