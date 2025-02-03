Celtic are now eyeing up a very late swoop to sign a new star for Brendan Rodgers as they look to remain active in the transfer window right up until the deadline, according to a fresh report.

Celtic win again

A 3-1 win over Motherwell continued Celtic's impressive Scottish Premiership campaign to date, keeping them 10 points ahead of Glasgow rivals Rangers with a game in hand on their title rivals.

They also qualified for the qualifying round of the Champions League despite a final-day loss to Aston Villa, and have been drawn against German giants Bayern Munich as they look to book a spot in the knockout stages.

After their latest SPL win, Rodgers admitted that his side expected to be active on transfer deadline day as they looked to replace Kyogo, who departed for Marseille earlier in the month, with the Celtic boss adding that a loan move appeared likely amid links to Kelechi Iheanacho.

“I would think so. I think that to get the one that we would want for that longer term, if it's not there, then I don't want to just bring in anyone just for the sake of it. I'll always look from within", he revealed.

“We play so many games. And how we want to play takes a lot of work, a lot of intense work. My feeling was always once Kyogo was gone, was to have someone else come in. So that's the plan. And hopefully that can be the case, and we execute that by Monday night.”

Celtic's next five SPL games Dundee FC (Home) Dundee United (Home) Hibernian (Away) Aberdeen (Home) St. Mirren (Away)

“I don't expect it to be hectic, but I would hope that we could come out of this window stronger. And that's always been the plan.”

But now it appears a striker is not the only position that could be targeted on deadline day, with a fresh report claiming the Bhoys are exploring a shock permanent move for a player who would fall firmly in the 'one for the future' category.

Celtic eyeing move for Motherwell ace

Now, as per a report in The Scottish Sun, Celtic are weighing up a late move to sign Lennon Miller from Motherwell in the final hours of the transfer window.

Still just 18 years old, Miller has been a mainstay in Motherwell's midfield this season when fit, grabbing two goals and six assists, though he has not featured since December through injury after fracturing his ankle.

A Scotland U21 international, he was hailed as a player with "unbelievable talent" by former Rangers and Scotland man Barry Ferguson 12 months ago.

However, it is the Hoops who could look to strike a deal for him, with the report claiming that having had one offer rejected already this month, Celtic "are now weighing up an improved offer for the talented midfielder ahead of Monday night’s deadline."

He won't come cheap though, with Motherwell thought to be demanding well in excess of £4m to make a deal happen this late in the transfer window for their skipper. Miller remains under contract until 2026 as things stand, meaning that Motherwell will not be forced into a sale unless a bid meets their valuation.

Is it one that Celtic could get over the line in the final hours of the window?