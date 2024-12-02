Celtic are looking to complete the January signing of an attacker who has been "absolutely on fire" over the last year, according to an exciting new transfer report.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops are being linked with plenty of new signings currently, with an audacious move for Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen being mooted in some quarters, in what would be a high-profile piece of business.

The Scottish Premiership giants may have to wait until the end of the season to snap up the Dane, however, at which point he will be out of contract at Old Trafford and available on a free transfer. At 32, his best days are now behind him, but that's not to say that he wouldn't be a hugely exciting addition to Brendan Rodgers' squad.

A separate transfer claim has suggested that Celtic are eyeing two attacking players in the January transfer window, with left-sided and central options being eyed. They wouldn't necessarily be immediate starters, whoever the additions are, but the plan would be to provide Rodgers with even more depth in the final third.

Rumours also continue to link the Hoops with a move for Motherwell's highly-rated young midfielder Lennon Millner, but the likes of Newcastle United and Rangers are also thought to be providing competition for his signature. The teenager has started 13 league games this season, scoring two goals and registering four assists in the process.

Celtic eyeing January move for attacking sensation

According to a new update from Football Insider, Celtic are interested in signing Brondby attacker Mathias Kvistgaarden in the January window, having been linked with him in the past as well. The Hoops have "set their sights" on the 22-year-old, who is a long-term target, with the player himself suggesting that he "would be interested in a move away."

Kvistgaarden could be an ideal January signing for Celtic, acting as one of the aforementioned additions midway through the season, bolstering Rodgers' squad in the process. Granted, playing time wouldn't be too easy to come by, considering the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi and Adam Idah are already good options to lead the line, but he has plenty of pedigree and would be a long-term capture.

Kvistgaarden has scored 10 goals in just 12 starts in the Danish Superliga this season, highlighting his prolific nature in front of goal, while football talent scout Jacek Kulig lauded him for being "absolutely on fire" at one stage last season.

The fact that Kvistgaarden could be available in January instead of next summer would be an added bonus for Celtic, allowing them to sign an exciting young player earlier than expected.

As mentioned, he may have to accept that he would have to bide his time, in terms of starting regularly, but his record this season suggests he could immediately be a healthy threat to Kyogo and Idah, among others.