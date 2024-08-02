With Matt O'Riley's future still in doubt, Celtic are reportedly eyeing a new midfielder to replace the Dane this summer in a deal that could be worth £10m for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Celtic transfer news

The Bhoys have so far endured a relatively quiet summer transfer window, finding their replacement for Joe Hart in Kasper Schmeichel whilst also signing a backup in Viljami Sinisalo and welcoming Paulo Bernardo on a permanent deal. Rodgers' side, with those three fresh faces, will be looking to retain their Scottish Premiership crown once again.

After finally turning last season's loan move permanent, Bernardo told Celtic's official website: “It’s amazing for me and it’s a big step in my career. I really enjoyed last season when we won the championship and the cup, so it was great for me – my first two titles in my career, too.

“I love the atmosphere at Celtic Park and away in all the games. Celtic is a big, big club. The fans feed us in the game so we can score one more goal or win the game in the last minute."

Bernardo may well just be the start when it comes to further arrivals too. According to Sky Sports, Celtic are eyeing a move to sign Daniel Gazdag from Philadelphia Union in a deal that could be worth a reported £10m, should O'Riley leave this summer. The Dane has been the subject of significant interest, including from Atalanta, who have reportedly submitted as many as three bids for the Celtic star.

Losing O'Riley would undoubtedly be a major blow, but it seems as though those in Glasgow are wisely preparing to replace their midfielder in the event that he does depart.

"Incredible" Gazdag could replace O'Riley

Whilst replacing O'Riley will be no easy task if he does depart this summer, signing Gazdag could be an intelligent move from those at Celtic Park. For just £10m, the Bhoys could sign a surprise O'Riley replacement who has starred in the MLS. The main concern if Rodgers loses O'Riley is replacing his output, given that the Dane managed 13 goals and 11 assists last season, but Gazdag has more than proven his eye for goal.

The Hungarian scored 14 goals and assisted one in 21 MLS appearances last season and may well get the chance to replicate that in the Scottish Premiership. Earning plenty of praise as a result, Philadelphia manager Jim Curtin told the official MLS website: "Dániel does so much work defensively for us that a lot of players can’t match. His goals and assists are incredible – the way he links our back four to our forwards is great – but I love the defensive work he does.”

So, if Celtic can make a profit by selling O'Riley and then pursuing Gazdag, Rodgers' side may still be well placed to win yet another Scottish Premiership title in the forthcoming campaign.