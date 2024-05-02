Although the Scottish Premiership title is far from sealed, Celtic have reportedly already turned their attention towards the summer transfer window and finding a replacement for the retiring Joe Hart.

Celtic transfer news

On paper, a player of Caoimhin Kelleher's calibre is the type that Celtic should be looking at to replace a Premier League winner in Joe Hart. But after such a fantastic season at Liverpool, it remains to be seen whether the Bhoys can tempt the goalkeeper away from Anfield. It wasn't so long ago that replacing Hart would have seemed like a simple task, but after reviving his career in Scotland, the shot-stopper will be chalked down as a frustrating miss for Brendan Rodgers.

Now, those in Glasgow have been left with the task of finding a replacement. For Rodgers, the ideal scenario will be to land a long-term option who has the quality to hold down the number one role for years to come whilst gaining more experience, and that could make Viljami Sinisalo the perfect option this summer.

According to The Sun, Celtic are eyeing a move to sign Sinisalo from Aston Villa in a move that will reportedly cost around £3m in the coming months. The shot-stopper has spent the season on loan from Villa at Exeter City, where he has impressed many to earn links to the likes of Celtic and those further up the EFL.

Just 22 years old, Sinisalo has plenty of room to improve even further in the coming years, whilst also representing a player with Premier League potential. For just £3m, he could quickly prove to be the ultimate summer bargain for those at Celtic Park. The Villa loanee is the third goalkeeper to be linked with the Bhoys to replace Hart, after Kelleher and Patrick Pentz of Bayer Leverkusen, but may yet emerge as the most ideal option.

"Incredible" Sinisalo can fill Hart void

Not only would Celtic be landing a far cheaper alternative to Kelleher this summer by signing Sinisalo, but they'd also be welcoming a shot-stopper capable of filling the void left behind by Hart. Keeping 14 clean sheets this season, which is just one less than Hart, the Villa man could yet be tasked with stepping up from League One all the way to the Scottish Premiership.

Exeter manager Gary Caldwell will be among those full of faith that the goalkeeper can make the step up, having previously been full of praise for Sinisalo. He told BBC Radio Devon via BBC Sport: "I think it's brilliant that a loan player can come and connect with the club like he has.

"He turned up at half five at a gym at Newton Abbot and he was the first one there, after cancelling his holiday. I think that tells you everything you need to know about Vil, and I'm sure he'll go on to have an incredible career."