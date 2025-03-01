Celtic are hurtling towards the finish line in the Scottish top-flight and the foundations for another exciting few months in the market are already being laid at the club.

Celtic look to end season with another domestic clean sweep

Unfortunately, the Hoops came up short to Bayern Munich in the Champions League playoff round, bowing out 3-2 on aggregate to the Bundesliga leaders courtesy of a fortuitous strike from Alphonso Davies in stoppage time.

Brendan Rodgers' men slipped up against Hibernian last weekend, but emerged clean in their quest for Scottish Premiership glory following Rangers' loss to St Mirren later in the day. Fast forward to midweek, and a convincing 5-1 victory for the Bhoys over Aberdeen has restored the feelgood factor in Glasgow's east end.

Despite Barry Ferguson's arrival on the other side of the city, Celtic sit 13 points ahead of their rivals heading into their clash away to St Mirren on Saturday evening. Five more wins are needed to secure a fourth league title on the trot, which could occur at home to Kilmarnock on April 12th if all goes to plan.

The Hoops take on Hibernian in the Scottish Cup quarter-final next weekend, paving the way to take a step closer to a domestic clean sweep if they can edge past David Gray's men to reach Hampden.

Daizen Maeda has stepped up to the plate in light of Kyogo Furuhashi's January departure to Rennes. The Japan international has moved on to 25 goals for the season since featuring more prominently as a centre-forward since his compatriot left the building for pastures new.

Celtic's top scorers 24/25 - all comps (Kyogo excluded) Daizen Maeda 25 Nicolas Kuhn 18 Adam Idah 13 Callum McGregor 9 Arne Engels 9

Adam Idah is also in reserve and has hit 13 efforts in 41 appearances across all competitions. Still, Celtic are likely to prioritise bringing in another striking option once the summer transfer window opens.

With the Scottish champions not short on cash to burn, Rodgers appears to have identified an exciting candidate to fill the void left by Furuhashi.

Celtic now interested in Norwich City forward Borja Sainz

According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Celtic are in the mix to sign Norwich City forward Borja Sainz and could look to tempt the Canaries with a summer offer for the EFL Championship's joint-top scorer.

Out of contract in 2026, the 24-year-old is someone that 'will likely' exit Carrow Road if his side finish outside the playoff slots. Otherwise, Norwich face the scenario of potentially losing him on a free transfer once his deal expires the following year.