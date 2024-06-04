Celtic are "keen" on completing the signing of a young winger this summer, but other clubs are also believed to be in the race, according to journalist Charlie Gordon.

Celtic eyeing Bernardo and Idah deals

Brendan Rodgers is on the lookout for top-quality new signings ahead of the summer transfer window opening next month, and there are two key pieces of business that he could want to get over the line before next season gets underway.

The first of those is Paulo Bernardo, who joined Celtic on loan from Benfica in 2023/24, and ultimately played an important role in them pipping rivals Rangers to both Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup glory. The midfielder featured 22 times in the league overall, chipping in with six goal contributions (three goals and assists apiece), and he is believed to be interested in signing a long-term deal for the Hoops.

Meanwhile, another fellow loanee, Adam Idah, is also wanted on a permanent basis this summer, as he potentially looks to seal a move away from Norwich City for good.

The 23-year-old ended up playing a massive role in Celtic's success, arriving in the January transfer window and scoring eight goals in 15 Scottish Premiership games, of which only five were starts. He also scored the winning goal against Rangers in the cup final, firing home late in the day, and the board are "committed" to bringing him in.

Celtic "keen" on 21-year-old midfielder

Writing on X, Gordon said that Celtic are interested in signing FC Lausanne-Sport winger Alvyn Sanches, but aren't alone when it comes to being in contention to snap him up this summer:

"Celtic are keen on highly-rated Swiss midfielder Alvyn Sanches after extensive scouting in 2023/24. Stoke City and Coventry City are also admirers. Plenty of interest elsewhere in Europe. Lausanne want £4m."

In his report for The Express, Gordon goes on to add that "Celtic sent scouts to assess Sanches at various points in 2023/24", which has led to more serious interest for the summer.

Sanches won't necessarily be a household name to Celtic supporters, especially compared to the likes of Bernardo and Idah these days, but that's not to say that he couldn't be an excellent option for Rodgers next season.

At 21, the Swiss youngster still has the vast majority of his career ahead of him, and he has already racked up 84 appearances for his current side, scoring 14 goals and bagging seven assists in that time. He has also been capped by Switzerland at youth team level, making nine appearances for the Under-21s and Under-20s combined.

Depth is so vital in any squad in the modern game, and that is no different at Celtic, as they look to fare better in the Champions League next season. Sanches could come in as a good squad player who matures as the years pass, hopefully becoming a key part of the first choice XI further down the line.